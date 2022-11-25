KPUB recognized as one of best utilities in nation for public power communications

KPUB Director of Customer & Community Relations Allison Bueche, right, receives the Excellence in Public Power Communications Award from Palma Lough, second vice chair of APPA’s Customer Connections Conference Section.
The Kerrville Public Utility Board has been recognized by the American Public Power Association as the recipient of a national award for its public power communications for the third year in a row.
KPUB was honored with APPA’s Excellence in Public Power Communications award in the print and digital category for its newly launched KPUB Energy Hub newsletter report. The awards were presented this week at APPA’s Customer Connections Conference, Nov. 13-16, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.