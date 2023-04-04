New Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Brent Ringo, left, talks with Courtney Compton and her son, Cooper, a 4th grader, after the announcement that Ringo is the new superintendent, replacing Mark Foust, who left the district in December. Ringo comes from the Garland Independent School District, where he served as a chief financial officer.
The Kerrville Independent School Board of Trustees proudly pose with their new superintendent, Brent Ringo, fourth from left. Trustees include Jack Stevens, far left, Andree Hayes, Michael Tackett, Ringo, Curtis Finley, Rolinda Schmidt, Greg Peschel and David Sprouse. Superintendent Ringo will officially take office on May 1 after a state-mandated 21-day waiting period.
The Kerrville Independent School District has a new superintendent. In a special session Tuesday the board of trustees announced that Brent Ringo will take over the reins of the district.
He comes from the Garland Independent School District, where he was the chief financial officer and was named one of the top 100 CFOs in the United States in 2021. In addition to the Garland ISD, Ringo has served the school districts of Allen, Highland Park, Royse City and Wylie.
