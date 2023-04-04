 The Kerrville Independent School District has a new superintendent. In a special session Tuesday the board of trustees announced that Brent Ringo will take over the reins of the district.

He comes from the Garland Independent School District, where he was the chief financial officer and was named one of the top 100 CFOs in the United States in 2021. In addition to the Garland ISD, Ringo has served the school districts of Allen, Highland Park, Royse City and Wylie.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.