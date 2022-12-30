Boil water notices were in effect as of Wednesday morning for three communities in Kerr County, according to officials.
Notices were issued Dec. 26 by Westwood Water System, Oak Ridge Estates Water System and Verde Park Estates due to low distribution pressure, according to information from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The notices were still in effect as of early Wednesday.
