Texas, a miniature Longhorn cow, wanders in her pen during the Bessie Bovine Bingo fundraiser event Tuesday. The event was hosted by the Kerr County Women’s Chamber at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 134 Camp Meeting Road. The winner of the bingo game is declared when the cow poops in a particular square in the pen.
Maci Long, eighth grader at Hal Peterson Middle School, keeps an eye on Texas, a miniature Longhorn cow, during the Bessie Bovine Bingo fundraiser event Tuesday. The event was held at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 134 Camp Meeting Road and was hosted by the Kerr County Women’s Chamber. The winner of the bingo was determined by what square the cow pooped in. It took 2 hours, 14 minutes for the cow to decide where to “go.”
Roger Mathews
It took 2 hours and 14 minutes for Texas, a miniature Longhorn cow, to decide the winner in this year’s Kerr County Women’s Chamber Bessie Bovine Bingo. The holder of the square where Texas plopped won $1,000. That winner was Amy Ives.
Just before the big event, another winner was declared, when the cow urinated in another square belonging to Paula Wilson at the 2 hours, 10-minute mark. She won $50.
