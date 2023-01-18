 It took 2 hours and 14 minutes for Texas, a miniature Longhorn cow, to decide the winner in this year’s Kerr County Women’s Chamber Bessie Bovine Bingo. The holder of the square where Texas plopped won $1,000. That winner was Amy Ives.

Just before the big event, another winner was declared, when the cow urinated in another square belonging to Paula Wilson at the 2 hours, 10-minute mark. She won $50. 

