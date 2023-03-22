Isaac Barboza was sentenced to two concurrent 18-year sentences and one two year concurrent sentence for the death of Arianna Guido in 2020. He was sentenced by District Judge Albert Pattillo III in the 216th District Court.
A man who pleaded guilty last year to driving drunk and causing a fatal crash was sentenced by District Judge Albert Pattillo III in the 216th District Court on Wednesday.
Isaac Barboza faced the judge and members of the girl’s family, while the defense brought five witnesses to the stand on Barboza’s behalf. Raven Lopez, the mother of the deceased child, also testified, as did the defendant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.