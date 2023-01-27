Barbara Dewell Ferguson has filed as a candidate for the office of councilmember Place 2 on the Kerrville City Council on Friday. Ferguson’s application has been verified for eligibility and the petition certified by the city secretary’s office and has been found sufficient.
“After much prayer and consultation with family and friends, I am running to be a conservative voice for Kerrville residents,” Ferguson said. “I want to protect our children, work to secure a sufficient and safe water supply and put Kerrville citizens first. I look forward to working with citizens, city staff and others on the council.”
