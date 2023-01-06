Nathaniel Hearne is an educator, motivator, football coach, mentor, executive and ordained minister and wrote the best seller “Friday Night Lights.” He will present a talk on “Leaving a Legacy” at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St., as a part of the Ziglar Explosion event of 2023.
Hearne played a significant role in the lives of his football team’s players at Permian High School. They were the national football champions in 1989 and state champions in 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.