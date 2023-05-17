Kerrville Public School Foundation board members gather to accept a $2,000 donation from Atmos Energy. From left are KPSF board members Josh Smithson, Sarah Baetz and Stephanie Herman; KPSF Director Jenn Wittler; Brent Ringo, Kerrville Independent School District superintendent; Kevin Billeiter, Atmos Energy operations supervisor; Leticia Saenz, manager of public affairs for Atmos Energy; KPSF directors Lindsay Byerly and Paige Sumner; and KPSF President Katie Fineskie. (Courtesy photo)
Texas-based Atmos Energy Corp. has awarded the Kerrville Public School Foundation a $2,000 donation to help promote childhood literacy.
Joining forces with local school districts and education foundations, Atmos will help to provide resources for improving reading and literacy, focusing on students in kindergarten through third grade, according to a recent press release from Kerrville Public School Foundation President Katie Fineske.
