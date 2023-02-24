Lanza Teague, left, is happy that George Waring Jr.’s Black History Month display is in the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center until the end of the month. Waring spent three months drawing a series of 16 portraits of Black American leaders who helped to advance rights for Black Americans.
George Waring Jr. is a self-taught artist who said he is dedicated to keeping the history of Kerrville’s black community alive, he said, and helps the community with beautification through his mural work and presenting at art shows.
Waring, who holds down several jobs and has a newborn baby, still finds time to work on his art, and has a special display at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, 228 East Earl Garrett St. It is his labor of love for Black History Month, he said, and it took nearly three months to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.