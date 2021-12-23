Tivy Grad earns certification for Specialty in Oncology

Erica Jenschke, a Tivy graduate, has been honored with the designation of Certified Specialist of Oncology. Jenschke is an oncology dietician for Memorial Hermann Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. She is one out of 57 who have the CSO designation, out of a total of 7,509 registered dietitians in the state of Texas.

 

 Courtesy

 

Erika Jenschke, a Tivy High School graduate, was awarded a Specialty in Oncology by the Commission on Dietetic Registration, the credentialing agency of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.