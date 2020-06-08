A local man was jailed for the eighth time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.
The investigation that led to the recent arrest of Anthony Robert Warhmund started about 1:30 a.m. June 4, when an officer located a suspicious vehicle. While officers spoke with the adult male driver, one officer noted in plain view a glass pipe commonly used for smoking illegal drugs, said KPD spokesman Chuck Bocock in a June 5 email.
“The substance in the pipe field tested a presumptive positive for methamphetamine,” Bocock said in the email. “The driver admitted to recently smoking methamphet. A probable cause search was conducted and a clear plastic baggie was located that had a crystalline substance in it.”
The man, who police identified as Wahrmund, was arrested and officers recommended he be prosecuted on a third degree felony meth-possession charge, which is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Wahrmund, born 1968, was released on a $5,000 bond on June 4.
Since 1989, he’s pleaded guilty or no contest to driving without insurance twice, possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, speeding, driving while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license.
