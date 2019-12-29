A 27-year-old Kerrville woman was jailed this week on accusations of ramming a car driven by a man with whom she had a child.
Kathrine Elizabeth Hatcher was arrested on Sunday following a warrant accusing her of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The deadly weapon reportedly was a BMW she drove multiple times into a Toyota sedan the day before.
About 12:07 a.m. Dec. 21, Kerrville police officers responded to a report of a disturbance and car crash in the 500 block of Main Street, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, police spokesman. When officers arrived, they reportedly saw two vehicles that had been involved in a collision. One was a BMW sedan, later reportedly found to have been driven by Hatcher, and the other, a Toyota sedan, later determined to have been driven by man with whom Hatcher had a child. The precise details of their relationship were unclear. Officers reported seeing both vehicles in a parking lot with extensive damage. The vehicles were towed from the scene, as neither one was drivable, Lamb said.
Officers interviewed both drivers and two witnesses and determined that Hatcher had intentionally rammed the Toyota multiple times until both vehicles became disabled, Lamb said. He added that both witnesses were not related to the drivers or involved in the incident. Further investigation revealed that earlier in the evening, Hatcher had found the man at a bar in the 1100 block of Junction Highway and created a disturbance before being removed by security. Hatcher drove around the area waiting for the man to leave, followed him and rammed his car with hers, Lamb said. The man was not injured.
Hatcher was arrested, and during the booking process, she was found to be in possession of marijuana, Lamb said. Police recommended she be charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and second degree felony assault. She was released from the Kerr County jail on Dec. 23 on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.