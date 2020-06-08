A local dentist will be featured in a PBS documentary on the latest trends in the field of dentistry.
Filmmakers were on hand June 4 at the office of Matthew Huff, Precision Dentistry & Implants of Kerrville, 321 W. Water St. No. 115. Footage gathered will be included in an episode of “Behind the Scenes,” hosted by Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-winning actor Laurence Fishburne. Previous episodes have featured air travel, grizzly bears, reconstructive surgery, golf course irrigation, animal health and more.
No air date has been set.
“We were very humbled today to be involved with 'Behind the Scenes with Lawrence Fishburne,' Huff said in an email. "They reached out to us about six months ago. They were looking for a dentist that is on the cutting edge of dentistry. They wanted to share with the world the current status and future of general dentistry."
Among activities filmed June 4 at the office was a procedure involving a new type of dental implant that doesn’t decay and facilitates a strong bite. This means people who had dentures and weren’t able to eat, say, a fajita, now can do so with the implants, which also look like real teeth. The “teeth," or implant-retained dentures, are attached to screws implanted in the jaw. Patients have the choice of two materials for their final implant-retained denture: nano-ceramic or zirconia.
Felicia Davis, office manager at Huff's practice, said, "It's the future of dentistry — it's what you and I are gonna have when we're in our eighties."
"They (the show) focused on two categories," Huff said. "One was the social, emotional, physical, and mental impact of a healthy mouth and confident smile. Two, the technology is being used and developed to progress the health and wellness of patients. The health of your mouth impacts your overall systemic health.”
