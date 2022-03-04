Trish Wilson, center, was the keynote speaker for the 50th anniversary celebration dinner for the Kerr County Women’s Chamber at the YO Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, Wednesday, March 2. She encouraged club members to make ripples for the future.
Past presidents of the Kerr County Women’s Chamber gathered at the end of the dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of the organization. They are, from left, back row, Jo Carol Smith, Ann Buck, Karen Martin, Jody McCulley, Jannell bullock, Rose Bradshaw and Mindy Wendele. Front row, from left, is Debbie Reed, Nan Schiavo and Gracie Ayala.
Trish Wilson, center, was the keynote speaker for the 50th anniversary celebration dinner for the Kerr County Women’s Chamber at the YO Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, Wednesday, March 2. She encouraged club members to make ripples for the future.
Roger mathews
Past presidents of the Kerr County Women’s Chamber gathered at the end of the dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of the organization. They are, from left, back row, Jo Carol Smith, Ann Buck, Karen Martin, Jody McCulley, Jannell bullock, Rose Bradshaw and Mindy Wendele. Front row, from left, is Debbie Reed, Nan Schiavo and Gracie Ayala.
Members of the Kerr County Women’s Chamber, along with representatives from the city of Kerrville and business leaders, gathered Wednesday at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Convention Center to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Women’s Chamber and honor those who have paved the way for current members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.