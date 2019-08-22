Do you have a couple hours a week to help out our community’s homebound seniors? If so, please consider delivering meals for our Meals on Wheels program. It is such a blessing to see people so excited to see you come to their house when you deliver. They are waiting for you, and the feeling you get is amazing.
I filled in on a route last week that I had not been on before, but it’s like riding a bike. Easy to load up, easy to deliver and easy to make a difference in that person’s day.
Of course, I cannot keep a secret though — I have to tell you about my mistake of the day. Everything was going great, and I was actually familiar with the neighborhoods I was delivering to as I had driven those streets many times taking my girls to school. On the route sheet, there was an address of 1115 on one street and the next delivery was at an address of 1114 on another street. Well, I jumped the gun and tried to deliver to the 1114 address when it should have been 1115, but I was on the wrong street.
The nice lady at 1114 was so sweet and responded that they did not receive the meals but that she thought her neighbor across the street did. She proceeded to walk with me across the street to deliver the meal. She wanted to check on the gentleman, as she had not seen him recently since he had returned from a trip.
His excitement of seeing her visit was almost better than him seeing me. He was the most gracious man and was so appreciative of both our visits, and he commented on how much he appreciated our daily meal deliveries.
As we walked back across the street, she told me an interesting story about the man and what talents he had had in the past. You never know who you are meeting on these routes and what exceptional stories they could tell.
I, of course, invited the nice lady to come to the Dietert Center for lunch, and she shared that she and her husband had been here a few times. Here’s hoping I see her again soon and not at the 1114 address.
I actually got two special blessings that day on that street. By the way, all my other deliveries went as planned.
So, in a nut shell, if I can do it, certainly there are others out there that can do it, too. Please consider being a part of the more than 180 volunteers for this program. You will be blessed beyond measure. Give Tony Ramos, our volunteer coordinator, a call or visit him here Tuesday through Thursday.
GOLF TOURNEY
Our “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament is around the corner on Sept. 14 at Riverhill Country Club. This tournament benefits our Dementia Care Advocates program and helps us continue to provide the wonderful classes, support groups and Take 5 Day Respite Care program. We are taking registrations for individuals or teams, sponsorships and, once again, an opportunity to sponsor an “In Memory Of” or “In Honor Of” a loved one who has experienced the disease of dementia. Give Diane Asper, development director, a call to find out more about the event.
HEALTH & WELLNESS FAIR
The Boomers and Beyond Alliance, a network within the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Kerrville Senior Services Advisory Committee, is presenting a free Health and Wellness Fair at the Dietert Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11.
Please join us for the event.
CLASSES AND MORE
Club Ed classes in August include Adult & Infant CPR/AED on Aug. 28, Texas License to Carry is on Aug 24 and Emergency Preparedness Basics, in two sessions. beginning Aug. 26. There are lots of inside classes to choose from to keep you cool during these hot summer days.
The next trip to Lucky Eagle Casino is Sept. 10, and another fun day trip is planned for Sept. 14 to Llano for lunch and a show to see Johnny Rodriguez. Sign up soon to reserve your spot.
Area residents also are reminded that we serve lunch every weekday in our dining room. We are serving a chicken salad plate today, beef tips on Monday, country-fried steak on Tuesday and pork cutlets on Aug. 28.
Come join us.
Call 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.