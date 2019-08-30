Labor Day weekend is upon us, and events around the Hill Country offer activities for many who want to fill their extra free time.
“The great thing about it is that there’s such variety,” said Charlie McIlvain, president and CEO of the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau. “There’s literally something for everybody.”
Here’s just six of the activities on tap to keep locals and visitors entertained this weekend:
1
CONCERT BY THE RIVER
The city of Kerrville has a summer-long series of musicians that come to play in Louise Hays Park.
Bring chairs, blankets and pals to enjoy live music in the park. Tonight’s concert features blues and jazz by the Mike Kasberg Quartet.
The event is at 7 p.m. today at 202 Thompson Drive.
2
CHEERS TO ART, MUSIC AND BEER
Bring a six-pack of beer and join Cheers to Art, Music and Beer to look at artist Mike Wilson’s work and visit with other art-admirers. Ice and munchies are provided.
The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. today at 838 Water St.
For more information, call Rivers Edge Gallery at 830-895-5184.
3
CAMP EAGLE CLASSIC MOUNTAIN BIKE FESTIVAL
About 1,200 people gather annually for what could be the largest mountain bike festival in Texas. The event is hosted by Camp Eagle, which sits on 1,400 acres with a spring-fed river that pumps 1.2 million gallons of water every day, according to the Camp Eagle website.
The event is Saturday and Sunday and features activities such as camping, zip lining, river activities, hiking, rock climbing and, of course, mountain biking.
On-site registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at 6424 Hackberry Road in Rocksprings.
For more information, visit campeagleclassicmountainbikefestival.com.
4
CRIDER’S RODEO AND DANCE HALL
Crider’s Rodeo opens its gates for some music and boot scootin’ along the banks of the Guadalupe River.
The dance is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at 2310 Texas Highway 39 in Hunt.
For more information, go to cridersrandd.com.
5
FAMILY FREE DAY AT THE MUSEUM OF WESTERN ART
The Museum of Western Art features a free day on the last Saturday of the month. The point is to help educate people about art, said Stephanie Turnham, the executive director of the museum, earlier in the year.
The museum is at 1550 Bandera Highway. For more information, visit museumofwesternart.com.
6
ROTARY LABOR DAY WALK-A-FUN AND HEALTH FEST
For the third year in a row, residents will gather to walk in the name of health. With half-mile, one-mile and two-mile options, attendees can chat with friends and get outdoors while learning about Rotary.
But it’s not all walking.
Peterson Health will give free health checks, and the Kerrville Police Department will offer bicycle safety checks. The first 200 people who get bike checks will receive bells for their handlebars, McIlvain said.
Guadalupe Bank will provide breakfast tacos, and there will be vendors and a bounce house for the young ones.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Monday under the bridge at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive.
Email kerrvillerotary@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.