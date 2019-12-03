Two Kerrville residents were jailed recently on suspicion of committing felony drug crimes.
Records indicate that Whitney Leann Chapman, 32, and Georgia Lee Kruger, 27, were jailed Sunday by Kerrville police officers on suspicion of possessing from 4-200 grams of a penalty group 1 drug, which could be heroin, meth or cocaine, among others. This charge is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
They also were accused of misdemeanor drug possession, although it’s not clear what additional drug they’re alleged to have possessed.
Records indicate Chapman also was accused of trying to hide drugs from police, which is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Chapman was being held on bonds totaling $42,500. Kruger had bonds totaling $27,500.
Chapman has been jailed 16 times in Kerr County since 2006 on charges including theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, credit or debit card abuse, forgery of a financial instrument, consuming alcohol as a minor, burglary of a habitation, minor possessing alcohol, misdemeanor theft, possessing a prohibited weapon — brass knuckles — driving without a valid license and violating probation.
Kruger has been jailed once in Kerr County, on a public intoxication charge.
