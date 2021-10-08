Police are investigating a report that jewelry, work supplies and keys to a second vehicle were stolen from a vehicle on Clearwater Paseo.
About 9:30 p.m. Oct. 3, a Kerrville Police Department officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo and took a report from a complainant who said they parked their car in the parking lot on Saturday evening and hadn't been out to the car until Sunday evening.
