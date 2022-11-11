Members of the Tivy High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps raise the American and Texas flags at the Peterson Health’s Veterans Day observance. Peterson Health honored their employees who served their country as well.
More than 30 people were present to honor Veterans Day and the Peterson Health employees who served their country. The American and Texas flags were raised by the Tivy High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and Peterson Hospice Choir sang the national anthem Friday at the front entrance to Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Roger Mathews
A crowd of more than 30 people gathered in front of Peterson Regional Medical Center on Friday to observe Veterans Day and acknowledge those Peterson employees who are U.S. military veterans, introducing each to those present for the ceremony.
The Peterson Hospice choir sang the national anthem, and the Tivy High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps handled raising the United States and Texas flags.
