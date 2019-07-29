The river is in better shape following the Upper Guadalupe River Authority’s annual river cleanup on Saturday.
“We love Kerrville so much, (love) that we’re all working toward a common goal and providing our community a safer and healthier place for wildlife and for people in and along the Guadalupe River,” said Elizabeth Wrase, who volunteered at the event with her family.
Close to 400 people participated in the cleanup, which has been going on for 16 years. Volunteers gathered trash along the Guadalupe River watershed, some of which includes roadways, creeks, sidewalks and the river’s edge.
“The river is actually a collection system for the watershed,” said Ray Buck, the UGRA general manager. “The watershed is a whole area that drains into the river. Anything you throw in the street — it may be 100 feet, it may be a half a mile from the river — it eventually will end up in the river. The idea is to make people aware of the trash and litter and the impact it will have.”
The educational opportunity is the main focus for the event, Buck said. It’s an opportunity to give volunteers a hands-on experience in taking care of the waterways.
Wrase, a teacher in the Kerrville Independent School District, said that she likes to teach her students about the importance of clean waterways. When her family first started participating in the cleanup, she thought it was just about cleaning. But it turns out that it’s also a way to make and see friends, which is what Wrase thinks is one of the best parts of the event.
“That’s a really big hook to us — there was not only the cleanup but so much more,” she said. “We always feel closer to our community when we’re meeting people and sharing all our experiences and they share their experiences. I feel like there’s so much to it.”
Wrase added that it’s fun to be outside and to see the weird trash that comes up. In past years, she’s seen a couch and drawers full of clothes.
“That always brings some excitement,” Wrase said. “You never know what’s going to be the strange thing coming in.”
In the past few years, the cleanup has resulted in somewhere around 10,000 to 12,000 pounds of trash. Buck said the collected trash is either recycled or taken to Republic Services, the waste collection company.
