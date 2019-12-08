Hundreds of aspiring young chefs filled the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Thursday to take part in the District 10 4-H Fall Round Up.
Thursday’s Food Challenge was the highlight of the three-day event, which also included public speaking and quiz contests. More than 500 4-H’ers from 21 counties were here to take part in the competition.
Modeled after popular television cooking shows, the Food Challenge allows teams of three to four to prepare food to present to volunteer judges.
Participants are given a mystery bag of ingredients and cooking tools and are then are challenged to create a dish within 40 minutes.
Contestants range in age from third grade to seniors in high school, and they compete in three divisions.
Kerr County 4-H sent three teams to the competition: the junior team The Spice Wizards, intermediate team The Texas Chefs and senior team The Kerr Kooks.
Siblings Nathanael and McKenna Hall, members of The Kerr Kooks, took time prior to competition to remind themselves about the importance of speaking well when they presented their team dish to the judges, as each team member has to speak during a five-minute presentation.
Gillespie County 4-H sent Jace Granville, Nicole Maxwell, Elizabeth Dobbins and Alisha Wille to represent the intermediate team the e-LEMON-ators for the third year in a row.
“I enjoy getting to make new foods,” said Wille, who participates in 4-H primarily to learn to cook and enjoy time with her teammates.
In her seventh year with Kerr County 4-H, Extension Agent Angela Fiedler, said she knows the large district competitions have found a home in Kerrville. There are few venues that can provide the facilities needed to host such a large cooking showdown.
“These three days bring folks into the community,” Fiedler said. “Everybody loves to come to Kerrville.”
