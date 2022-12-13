A multiple felon jailed 17 times in Kerr County was in the county jail Friday on two pending charges following his latest round of guilty pleas in felony court.
Mark Allen Vargas, who has two pending charges of driving while intoxicated, had appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on Nov. 17 and pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine on June 21 and July 5 pursuant to a plea deal.
