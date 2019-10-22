The Kerr County Commissioners Court pushed back Monday against criticism about its decision to close the county’s animal shelter on Saturdays.
In a late afternoon press release, the commissioners said their decision was not made in closed session last week and was in response to data that the shelter wasn’t being utilized on Saturdays.
“My initial concerns were the same as the public regarding the Saturday closings,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris said via a prepared statement released at 4:52 p.m. on Monday. “But after seeing the numbers, it is blatantly obvious the Saturdays were not being utilized by the public as much as we all thought.”
Supporters of the animal shelter said last week’s decision caught them by surprise.
While they were not permitted to speak during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, supporters of the shelter were present at the meeting. In a statement, Karen Guerriero, a member of Hill Country Animal Advocates, blasted the decision.
“As evidenced by public comment on several Facebook news groups and on Animal Services’ own page, the public is outraged regarding this decision to eliminate Saturday hours at KCAS,” Guerriro wrote.
The county provided the following numbers in support of the decision:
• 1,000 dogs and cats were adopted from KCAS facility from Jan. 1 through Oct. 1, 2019.
• 33 dogs and cats were adopted during the shelter’s two-hour morning shifts on Saturdays.
• 27 additional animals went home with citizens on Saturdays as part of the shelter’s Family Fit program, although, “unfortunately, a large number of those were returned for various reasons,” KCAS Director Reagan Givens said.
• Pets adopted on Satur-days accounted for around 5% of the total adoptions in 2019 so far.
Guerriero, however, questioned the county’s numbers and said it wasn’t fair to compare being open for two hours on a Saturday compared to longer weekday hours.
Last week, the Commis-sioners used executive session to discuss staffing at the shelter, and then returned to open session and voted to change the hours by eliminating Saturday coverage.
In an email, county spokeswoman Lisa Walter said the Commissioners made their decision in open session and that the executive session was only covering personnel issues.
“They did not make this decision lightly,” Walter wrote. “They weighed and measured it very carefully. Yes, they discussed personnel matters related to this in executive session as is allowed by law, but no decision was made in executive session. That’s illegal, and our local county elected officials follow the Open Meetings Act to the letter.”
Precinct 2 County Commissioner Tom Moser said the decision was made in the best interest of taxpayers of Kerr County and with a focus on rabies control and public safety.
“I would like to make it very clear that the court did not make any decisions in executive session,” Moser said. “All decisions and actions are taken only in public court sessions as is required by the 2017 Texas Open Meetings Act.”
The state of Texas, however, gives broad guidance on what constitutes what can be discussed about personnel matters in executive session, including a change of job duties. The state law defines closed session to discuss a personnel matter in this way: “to deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a member of an advisory body.”
In the Oct. 15 commissioners’ agenda, it’s clear the court planned to discuss the Animal Shelter, but there was no context related to a change of hours. There was also no opportunity for public input.
Although voting happened in open session, conversation about data, a change in hours and impact on volunteers happened in executive session, but are not required to be handled in closed session.
The commissioners also changed a policy regarding volunteers. Citing insurance and liability concerns, the county said it would require volunteers to be scheduled for service.
County Judge Rob Kelly said it’s not the primary responsibility of the county to ensure animals are adopted. The challenge, commissioners said, is there is not enough capacity to handle all of the animals.
Kelly added he is willing to personally support the financial start-up of a 501(c)(3) organization that would apply for grants and assist with pet sheltering and adoption in the county.
(2) comments
I am glad the Commissioners Court are willing to discuss what topics were discussed in executive session. Maybe they will tell us whether they discussed a county funded investigation into Rebecca Bolin's activities while in executive session?
One reason there is not enough money to run the animal shelter properly is that we have diverted so much money to Hierholzer's empire building. Just simply stop taking in prisoners from other counties, mothball the unused portion of the jail and there will be sufficient funds. It is a question of priorities, and as usual, boss rule prevails.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.