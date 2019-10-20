The Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold its October meeting today to discuss the superintendent’s performance goals for the school year.
Superintendent Mark Foust will give a presentation regarding his campus improvement plans for Tivy High School, Hill Country High School and Hal Peterson Middle School. The board of trustees will decide whether or not they approve of the goals.
The meeting also will feature academic reports from across the district, a financial report and an update on the 2018 bond project — a roughly $89 million bond that goes toward safety improvements and a new middle school across from Tivy.
The new middle school groundbreaking ceremony will be on Oct. 25.
The KISD Board of Trustees meeting is at 6 p.m. in the board room of the KISD Administration Building, 1009 Barnett St.
