Thousands of people attended a drag race on Saturday at the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport at Louis Schreiner Field.
A diverse assortment of vehicles —even big rigs— participated in the event, dubbed Airport Race Wars, which was so popular that it was sold out by early afternoon and people were turned away at the gate by police. An estimated 3,000 people were there, according to David Franco, general manager of Flyin' Diesel Performance & Off Road, which hosted the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.