Showers and thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued today by the National Weather Service.
“There is a slight risk some isolated storms could become severe, producing large hail, potentially in excess of 2 inches in diameter,” states the NWS advisory. “A few damaging wind gusts are also possible.”
It’s all part of a dry line moving across the area, said staff meteorologist Cary Burgess. There’s even a “very low tornado risk” this afternoon and evening, he said in his daily weather report published in The Times.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he had put various state resources on standby today to deal with the effects of the weather, and urged people to take precautions, such as avoiding flooded low-water crossings.
Rain also is in the forecast on Thursday as well, and is possible Saturday, according to the NWS and Burgess.
“There is a slight risk scattered storms could become severe Thursday afternoon, producing large hail, potentially in excess of 2 inches in diameter,” states the NWS advisory. “A few damaging wind gusts are also possible as well as isolated pockets of heavy rainfall.”
Saturday storms could be “strong to severe,” states the NWS advisory.
