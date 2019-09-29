It just keeps getting bigger, and probably a lot better.
With more than 1,500 athletes competing in the ninth annual Kerrville Triathlon Festival there’s certainly something brewing in Kerr County when it comes to endurance sports.
Spread over Saturday and Sunday, the Festival attracted athletes from all over Texas and featured the largest field ever for its three main events: the sprint, quarter and half triathlons. This year 1,333 people attempted the events — a 32% increase over the previous year.
A total of 58 people from Kerrville competed in the races this year, but the event was bolstered by hundreds of volunteers, including students from Schreiner University.
The world-renowned Ironman triathlon features a grueling test of endurance with a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run (marathon distances). On Sunday, 272 men and women tried half that distance through the Guadalupe and the streets of Kerrville while another 520 attempted the quarter distance.
On Saturday, a record 541 people competed in the sprint distance of 500 meters of swimming, 14.5-mile bike rice and a 5-kilometer run (3 miles). The sprint numbers have steadily increased through the years. The festival also features relays and those just looking to swim and bike. Relay teams added another influx of competitors.
In the Sprint event, Georgetown’s Korin Hardt won the women’s race, while Dan Taylor of Round Rock won the men’s race. From Kerrville, 37 people competed in the sprint race.
Luis Norris, 48, of Kerrville, finished 24th in the open sprint race, but Robert Harder, 79, won his age group (75-99). Gabe McKinney finished third in the 25-29 age group, and Whitney Calhoun also finished third in the 25-29 age group for women.
In the quarter race, Pablo Gonzales of Floresville won the men’s race, while Cedar Park’s Billie Long won the women’s, and placed third overall.
From Kerrville, Celeste Hamman placed second in the 60-64-year-old women’s race. John Swann won the 70-74 age group for men. In the under-19 division, John-Louis Barton, 15, placed sixth, while Reese Modisette, 17, placed seventh.
In the half race, Kyle Bodden, of The Woodlands, was the winner, while Aurelia Cuellar won the women’s event, and placed fourth overall. In fact, in the half three women placed in the top 10 overall.
