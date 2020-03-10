A trucking company has reported someone failed to return a leased trailer valued at $45,000.
The person signed a lease agreement for the vehicle with the company in January and was supposed to make monthly payments but has failed to do so, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
The trailer is described as a 2013 Troxell Crude Oil Tanker trailer bearing Oklahoma license plate 9555KF.
The incident is being handled as a felony theft case.
