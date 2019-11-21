Police made several DWI arrests in the last few days, three of which may result in felony charges.
Kerrville resident Thomas James Warner, 58, was jailed for the 23rd time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of felony DWI. He was in the county jail Monday on a $50,000 bond following his Friday arrest by Kerrville police.
Warner was convicted in Kerr County of misdemeanor DWI — his second DWI — last year, which means any subsequent DWI charge is a felony. For his last DWI conviction, Warner was assessed a $500 fine, ordered to pay $500 restitution to the Texas Department of Public Safety and served jail time from Aug. 10, 2018, to Sept. 24, 2018.
According to jail records, Warner has been jailed 23 times since 2008 on what appear to be mostly alcohol-related charges, such as public intoxication. He has been jailed at least 13 times on accusations of public intoxication.
Warner was sentenced to six months in jail in 2015 for driving a vehicle into a travel trailer. He was ordered to pay $600 restitution to the trailer’s owner. He completed 15 hours of community service.
Felony DWI is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Local police made several DWI arrests in the last few days, including:
San Antonio resident Christopher Thomas Sutton, 39, who was in the county jail Thursday on a misdemeanor DWI charge. His bond appeared not to have been set as of print time. He was arrested by Kerrville police.
Center Point resident Brion Kyle Meador, 63, was in the county jail Thursday following his arrest on Saturday. Kerrville police forwarded information to the district attorney’s office indicating Meador has at least two prior DWI convictions, and so is eligible to be charged with a felony upon a third offense. Meador was being held on bonds totaling $15,000. He doesn’t appear to have a criminal history in Kerr County.
San Antonio resident Matthew E. Malkemus, 32, was jailed Nov. 14 by Kerrville police on suspicion of felony DWI. He doesn’t appear to have a criminal history in Kerr County. News reports indicate he was arrested in Louisiana in January 2013 on suspicion of DWI and hit and run, and also was arrested in Louisiana in 2015 on suspicion of public intoxication. He posted a $30,000 bond on Nov. 15.
Mountain Home resident Roberto Emilio Roman, 34, was released from the county jail Sunday following his arrest by Kerrville police the same day on suspicion of misdemeanor DWI. He posted a $1,500 bond.
Randall Lee Culwell Jr., 39, was arrested Nov. 15 by Ingram police on accusations of DWI. The Ingram man was released the same day on a $5,000 bond. His bond was higher than Roman’s because he had previously been convicted of DWI — his first.
