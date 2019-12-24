A 41-year-old Kerrville woman was jailed recently after being accused of bearing false witness.
The woman, who is not being identified because her charge is a misdemeanor and a court has yet to rule on whether a sexual offense occurred, was arrested Dec. 19 and released the next day on a $1,000 bond.
According to court records, the woman on July 27 told a female Kerrville police officer she had been sexually assaulted. The complaint, filed in October with the Kerr County Attorney’s Office, states that the woman “had not been sexually assaulted.”
This is a misdemeanor?
"The woman, who is not being identified because her charge is a misdemeanor and a court has yet to rule on whether a sexual offense occurred, was arrested Dec. 19 and released the next day on a $1,000 bond". Is it now the policy of KDT to withhold the names of those in a pretrial phase who are charged with misdemeanor crimes?
