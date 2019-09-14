Twenty-four members and guests of the Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas gathered at Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q recently to catch up on summer activities and plan for the upcoming year.
During the luncheon, Melody Lowman, director of K’Star Counseling and Outreach Services, was presented with a $200 check from the chapter to help with expenses for the children. Lowman plans to use the funds for the purchase of weighted blankets, which comfort the children during times of stress.
The Daughters of the Republic of Texas celebrate 13 Texas Honor Days throughout the year, commemorating important dates in Texas history. Sept. 18 is Texas Heroes Day. This day is designated to honor and preserve the memory of the volunteer soldiers who died defending the Republic of Texas and her independence, as well as to pay tribute to the men and women of the military, both past and present, who serve Texas. Special emphasis is placed on honoring those of the 1842 Dawson Massacre and Mier Expedition.
Even though Texas had won independence in 1836, there were constant Mexican army raiding expeditions into Texas. In 1842, the army had captured San Antonio. Answering the call for help, Nicholas Dawson led a group of men, mostly from Fayette County, to fight. On Sept. 18, 1842, 36 of these volunteer Texian soldiers were killed on the battlefield near Salado Creek, a few miles northeast of San Antonio, in what came to be known as the Dawson Massacre. Three survivors escaped to tell the story, and 15 others were taken prisoner by the Mexican soldiers and marched to Perote Prison in Veracruz, Mexico. Only nine survived to return to Texas.
By November 1842, about 300 men set out to avenge the Dawson Massacre. They would become known as the Mier Expedition. They crossed the border into the town of Mier, where a bloody battle ensued with the Mexican army. After their supplies were exhausted, the Texians were forced to surrender. After initially sentencing all 176 prisoners to death, Santa Anna was persuaded to change the sentence to the “decimation of the prisoners,” where the “Black Beans Lottery of Death” decided the fate of the prisoners.
Beans were placed in a jar — 159 white beans and 17 black beans. All of the men drew from the jar, and those drawing the black beans were executed at dusk that day. Of the remaining prisoners, some were put to work, some escaped and some died. The rest were released by September 1844.
In other business, plans were finalized for attendance at the district workshop to be held in Columbus on Sept. 13-14. The Joshua D. Brown Chapter is represented by 10 members.
The first chapter meeting of the 2019-20 year will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive. Following the meeting, there will be an optional dutch-treat lunch at an area restaurant.
Any woman interested in tracing her ancestry during the days of the Republic of Texas is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Karen Robertson at 830-496-3779.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.