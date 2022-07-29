The Kerrville Public School Foundation announced the 20 recipients of the first-ever Shining Star Award of Excellence, singling out teachers and staff members who best exemplify excellence in the performance of their daily duties, according to Evelyn Nelson, executive director of the foundation.
“These everyday heroes consistently go above and beyond for our schools and students,” Nelson said. “KPSF received a tremendous response to its request for nominations from the general public and from school district parents, students and employees. An impressive 132 Kerrville Independent School District teachers and support staff were nominated.”
