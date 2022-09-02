Meredith Tilley-Crook, with Arcadia Live, addresses the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday about a requested variance for a movie marquee sign for the theater. It will be similar to the old fashioned marquee signs movie theaters used to have, she said. The P&Z voted to recommend the variance by a unanimous vote of 6-0 in favor.
Karen Sides, with the Kerrville Neighborhood Coalition, speaks to the Planning and Zoning Commission about a Conditional Use Permit for a short term rental in a residential neighborhood. Her position, and the position of the coalition, is that there should be no short-term rentals in single family neighborhoods.
Roger Mathews
The Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission faced a full slate of conditional use permits requests Thursday in its monthly meeting. With the expected passage of new regulations concerning short-term rentals, permit requests may become a thing of the past, according to commission chair Mike Sigerman.
“I’m not sure if we will have to face any of these things after this month,” Sigerman said. “With the city council voting on the new ordinances, maybe we won’t.”
