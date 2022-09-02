The Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission faced a full slate of conditional use permits requests Thursday in its monthly meeting. With the expected passage of new regulations concerning short-term rentals, permit requests may become a thing of the past, according to commission chair Mike Sigerman.

“I’m not sure if we will have to face any of these things after this month,” Sigerman said. “With the city council voting on the new ordinances, maybe we won’t.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.