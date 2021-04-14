A 20-year-old Kerrville man pleaded guilty to four felonies, had one dismissed, received probation and was able to avoid convictions.
Deen Duane Huckaby had been accused of evidence tampering, possessing 2-4 ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone, dealing less than 1 gram of oxycodone hydrochloride, dealing 4-400 grams of THC, dealing .25 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana in a drug-free zone and evading arrest or detention. All charges stemmed from an alleged Sept. 9, 2020, incident investigated by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
