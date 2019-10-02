Kerrville’s tourism traffic is surging, fueling an increase in the city’s hotel occupancy taxes, but local hotel managers say the momentum is threatened by a lack of employees to serve visitors from out of the area.
Since 2016, Kerrville has collected more than $200,000 in hotel occupancy taxes, an increase of about 20%, but at least two hotel managers said a shortage of hospitality workers could temper that growth.
“Everyone I’ve spoken with, every last one of them will tell you that getting people hired is the hardest thing,” said Laura Russell, general manager of The Inn of the Hills, which is the second largest provider of occupancy taxes in the city.
Numerous events, along with the attraction of the Guadalupe River, are helping draw people to the region like never before. Just last weekend, more than 1,500 people visited here to participate in the Kerrville Triathlon Festival — most coming from outside of the Hill Country.
Kerrville Economic Development Corporation COO Gil Salinas said the Hill Country region is a comparable tourism draw to South Padre Island, the Big Bend area and Galveston. As part of the Kerrville 2050 comprehensive plan, the city is attempting to position itself as the “Capital of the Hill Country.”
“Tourism is another means of economic development,” Salinas said. “We are importing money into our city through temporary visitors, which in the long run has a huge economic impact on our city budget, local service industry and our small business community.”
In 2018, 37 Kerrville hotels, motels and inns contributed $1.3 million in tax revenue to the city’s bottom line. The largest contributors were Y.O. Ranch and The Inn of the Hills, but the popularity of the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park was also notable as one of the city’s biggest attractions.
State and local governments collect about $9 on a hotel stay costing $65 per night.
Not only does the city face a shortage of workers, it also faces a shortage of hotels, especially those with conference centers. When it comes to tax revenue, Kerrville is mostly dependent on 10 hotels or motels to bring in 88% of the tax revenue. In the coming months, Marriott’s SpringHill Suites is expected to break ground in downtown Kerrville.
“We still lack additional hotels with conference room facilities,” Salinas said. “That’s the next step for our community, to make us a destination for small to midsize conferences, both of which attracts business people during the off-peak days.”
The attraction to the region is clear to many.
“Having the river (right there in the city) to swim in is pretty big,” Russell said. “They go here just to get away from the city, to be able to enjoy the outdoors.”
Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Walt Koenig said another major influence is youth sports, Schreiner University, golf and the area’s numerous outdoor camps.
“Hundreds of people have come to our town in order to participate in both baseball and softball events in the last year,” Koenig said, referring to the city’s sports complex that opened in 2018. “That’s a game changer in Kerrville in that it’s addressing a whole new group of people who are sports tourists who come to town. They have to stay somewhere.”
Visitors bring to the community $74 million annually, with the hospitality and tourism industry providing 1,120 job opportunities, said Charlie McIlvain, the president and CEO of the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Russell and John Helm, the general manager of the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, both said the Hill Country also attracts car and motorcycle clubs, who enjoy driving the backroads of the area.
“They like having all the hills to drive in and all the different routes we have available,” Russell said.
It could also be that the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau is doing a better job of advertising these days, McIlvain said.
“We rebranded and changed some of our marketing approaches,” McIlvain said. “We did a shotgun approach to our advertising campaign.”
The CVB focuses more on marketing to Texans now, McIlvain said. They have ads in Texas magazines and Texas television, although sometimes the ads air in random places across the country.
But as the number of visitors grows, businesses run into a difficult problem: not enough workers. Russell and Helm said that both of their hotels struggle with finding people to work, and they’re not alone.
There isn’t really a time when the Inn of the Hills isn’t hiring, Russell added. Housekeepers, dishwashers and other behind-the-scenes workers are constantly cross-trained and tired after long days of scrambling to keep all the customers happy.
“There’s an employee shortage here in town,” Helm said. “There’s not very many people looking for work, I can tell you that. ... If we had more houses we might have more employees available.”
Koenig said the chamber is partnering with schools around the area to help encourage graduates to stay in the area and work in the hospitality field.
This headline should read "Local hotels refuse to pay enough to attract workers". Our Mayor, with help from his handlers, has come up with the idea that we need to funnel tax money to local, connected developers so that they can build "affordable housing" to keep local wages low. As ridiculous and convoluted as this sounds, the KDT has bought into this hook, line and sinker. Blackburn and his cohorts cannot change real estate market forces in Kerr County, no matter how much money they pour into the hands of the bosses.
