Cory Edmondson, CEO of Peterson Health, addresses the Kerrville city council, Tuesday, Jan. 11, about a requested annexation of 168 acres adjacent to Peterson Hospital for the ongoing expansion projects planned for the medical campus. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
The Kerrville city council, at their semi-monthly meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 11, approved an annexation request for a 168-acre plot of land adjacent to Peterson Regional Medical Center at the request of the hospital board. The action was one of many steps the hospital will take in their process to expand their campus around the medical facility.
The plot will be rated as agricultural for the present but becomes a part of Kerrville proper. A small, 16-acre section of the land is slated for improvement as a parking lot to service the hospital and its future surgery center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.