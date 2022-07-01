The city of Kerrville municipal offices, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and the city secretary’s office will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday.
Anyone needing assistance during that time can email Shelley McElhannon, city secretary, shelly.mcelhannonb@kerrvilletx.gov. Municipal offices and the library will resume regular business hours Tuesday, July 5. All city parks and facilities, including the Olympic pool, Carver Park Sprayground and the office of the Parks and Recreation Department at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, will remain open on Independence Day.
