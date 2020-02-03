Kerr County commissioners may begin negotiations on unspecified “land acquisition” at their meeting today.
Officials have not released the details of land proposed for purchase or trade, to protect the integrity of the negotiations. But the county judge has spoken on the record of the need for more office space while the land is available and before land value and construction costs increase. He has discussed the potential of a bond election this year that could run into the tens of millions of dollars.
Commissioners will discuss the matter in closed executive session and, if they opt to move forward with negotiations, will meet in open session for a vote.
Commissioners also are slated to make various routine decisions, offer status reports and hear updates from two departments: crime victims and information technology.
Other elected officials may appear to offer status reports, according to the agenda available at https://bit.ly/2GJPGb8.
