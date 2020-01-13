An Ingram meth dealer has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Christopher Eli Hammer, who was in the Kerr County jail on Monday awaiting transfer to prison, appeared before District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson on Friday and received concurrent meth-related sentences totaling 32 years.
Hammer, 36, was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement with the office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe.
Hammer had been arrested in July 2019 by narcotics investigators with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators executed a warrant for his arrest in a traffic stop and found a pound and a half of meth worth about $24,600, according to a press release.
Emerson also ordered Hammer to pay about $1,800 in court costs and about $2,300 for a court-appointed attorney.
