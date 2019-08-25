If there is one type of person who seems eternally enthusiastic it always seems to be a bride-to-be, and especially if that bride loves sugar.
“I LOVE SWEETS,” proclaims Yvonne Saldaña, a bride-to-be. “My problem is I love sugar.”
“You are a girl after my heart,” said Kerrville baker Megan Untermeyer, who started her business making fancifully decorated sugar cookies.
“I mean the best part of the wedding, besides love, is the cake,” Saldaña said.
Cake is serious business when it comes to weddings. It’s so serious Untermeyer had appointments for consultation stacked up on Saturday morning at Kerrville’s Pint and Plow coffee house and brewery.
Untermeyer’s Ginger Snaps Bakery is starting to show promise after two years of hard work. She’s booked five weddings in 2019, but her calendar is starting to fill up with six booked for 2020.
The consultation is a critical element for many brides and grooms, and it’s where they can share ideas, discuss design and Saldana’s favorite part — sampling the cake.
“I love cake,” Saldana says with a broad smile.
She loves it so much she drove from Austin to meet with Untermeyer at Pint and Plow. After more than four years of courtship, including a five month break up, Saldña and her fiance, Omar Rodriguez, are set to get married on Feb. 16 next year. The wedding will be big — more than 300 are expected to be invited — and this will be one of Untermeyer’s most challenging cakes yet.
However, the ever enthusiastic Saldana has come armed with ideas and many of them drawn from Untermeyer’s previous work.
“I love this,” she tells Untermeyer about one of her floral creations.
How the two connected is a testament to the time — social media.
Saldaña joined a Facebook group for brides, where a fellow bride recommended Untermeyer. That led Saldaña down the path through the Hill Country to Kerrville.
On a Saturday morning at Pint and Plow there are many marital examples on display. There are the soon-to-be-married, there are the parents with the high school age kids and then there are the elderly couples who chat about the Bible and remembering to give each other their daily pills.
Before Saldaña arrived, Untermeyer was having a young couple sample a variety of cakes, including a German chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting. Saldaña was ready to sample from the start, but patiently waited for Untermeyer to walk her through all that’s involved with getting a cake from Kerrville to the venue in Austin.
There’s also a reminder that not everyone is thrilled about cake.
“Whenever you give me your final numbers (of people), I always say 75% in cake, because you will be so surprised by how many people don’t eat cake,” Untermeyer said. “It’s a waste of your money and it’s a waste of food. So, there’s no need to buy all of that, and then just throw it away.”
Turns out that Saldaña’s fiance is also gluten intolerant. So, cake is out for him.
It’s probably not widely known, but transporting a cake in Texas is an art unto itself. American butter cream works best in Texas, Untermeyer tells Saldaña. Both women share a share disdain for fondant — a sugary concoction that presents a cake decorator with a smooth, placid surface.
“You kill the cake with fondant,” Saldaña says. “It’s like wrapping it in plastic.”
Each year there are more than two million weddings in the U.S., and planning for the event is a major undertaking. It’s so big that Saldaña and her fiance have taken on second jobs just to help pay for it.
The challenge on this day is that Saldaña loves strawberries, and there’s a worry that a cake with a fruit filling may become too soggy. If she opts for a lemon cake, she will save money.
In the end, Saldaña wants to spend about $1,000 for the cake, and that target seems reasonable for Untermeyer — but most importantly realistic. The work will continue for the next few months up until the Feb. 16 wedding date, but the cake consultation is a first step in what will be the beginning of a beautiful story.
