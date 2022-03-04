The city of Kerrville is alerting residents of an upcoming road closure along Barnett Street, starting next week and continuing for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.
Road reconstruction is planned to be done in sections on Barnett Street. The road from Lamar Street to Sidney Baker Street will be worked on March 7-11 and the area from Sidney Baker Street to Hays Street on March 14-18.
