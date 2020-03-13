PECOS, Texas (AP) — An unconfirmed tornado tore through a remote West Texas recreational vehicle park Friday night, leaving a dozen RVs on their side and injuring one person, officials said.
The injury was not thought to be life-threatening, said Jerry Bullard, Reeves County emergency management director.
The suspected tornado struck the Highway 285 RV Park near Orla, Texas, about 22 miles northwest of Pecos, about 8 p.m. Friday. The tornado was part of a severe storm that prompted several tornado warnings issued Friday night by the National Weather Service for the Permian Basin of West Texas. No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.