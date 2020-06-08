The effort to normalize alcoholic beverage sales in Precinct 2 hit another obstacle, but those involved are still pushing forward.
In recent months, local businesses and individuals have been working to gather signatures to trigger a vote on the “partly dry” law in Precinct 2. If they can get just over 2,000 signatures, the question of whether to keep the law will be on the November ballot.
Businesses in Precinct 2 can’t sell beer stronger than 5%, nor can they sell liquor without going through costly legal hoops. Even with a current legal loophole, wine sales are prohibited. This means entrepreneurs can’t get on board the winery and distillery train that’s been chugging away in the Hill Country for awhile.
The Precinct 2 Prosperity Project, which is lobbying in favor of normalizing alcohol law in that part of the county, filed suit to request the 216th District Court to allow petitions signatures to be gathered over the internet. Their request was denied, said Claudia Richards, program director, who appeared before county commissioners during their Monday meeting. She told them the group will continue to gather signatures in person and hold drive-thru signing events while taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Richards said the group will conduct drive-thru signing events and sidewalk signatures,
“We’ll be at the annual golf tournament and almost every chamber event we can attend,” Richards said. “Again, this is just to get this on the ballot.”
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly strongly urged citizens of Precinct 2 to get the measure on the ballot and vote for normalizing sales.
“One of the reasons that this is important is because the Hill Country Youth Events Center is in Precinct 2,” Kelly said. “And so that limits the amount of revenues that we can generate from the Hill Country Youth Event Center. So I just want to incentivize the citizens of Precinct 2 to work with Commissioner Moser and work with Ms. Richards to get this petition so that we can get it on the ballot, so that we can open up Precinct 2 for some of these craft businesses — vineyards and wineries and stuff like that.”
Jake Williamson, general manager of the events center, said many events already held at the facility would benefit directly from a change in the law. The law prevents cash bars, for example, at the facility, he said.
“They have been asking for the change ever since we opened,” Williamson said in a June 1 email. “By being able to offer, and control the sale of all alcohol at the venue, we would be adding an additional revenue stream that will directly tie into mitigating the cost of operating the events complex.”
For example, the Kerrville Renaissance Festival could expand by being able to offer mead and wine at a niche festival, where patrons desire craft selections, Williamson said. Also, wine tasting groups could be added to the Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, thereby helping the chamber grow its membership base, he said. The wineries would benefit from the great exposure to the local community that that event provides, he added. “We also believe that we could attract other indoor/outdoor festivals, vendors, and sponsorship dollars by being able to tap into a broader base of product suppliers.”
This year marks the fourth attempt to facilitate liquor and wine sales in Precinct 2, Moser has said. There doesn’t appear to be any organized group opposing the initiative.
