Change of command for the Kerrville Civil Air Patrol

At the May 5 ceremony are, from left, Flag Bearer Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Catherine Olsen, incoming Squadron Commander Major Thomas King, outgoing Squadron Commander Major George Otto and Presiding Officer Lt. Col. Ed Garland.

The local Civil Air Patrol squadron has new leadership.

Major Thomas King assumed command of the Kerrville squadron from Major George Otto in a May 5 ceremony at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

