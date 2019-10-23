Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures are expected today across the Hill Country.
Warm temperatures will be temporary, as cold air spreads across the area Thursday and Friday.
Before that happens, winds return to the south today, which will enable temperatures to climb into the lower 80s during the afternoon. Southerly winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the midday hours.
Low clouds develop late tonight with a brief period of high humidity in the forecast. Lows range from 63 to 67 degrees Thursday morning.
A strong cold front blasts through the area sometime Thursday. This front brings a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe. Highs top out in the 70s before falling into the 50s and 60s late in the day.
This will be a true norther, as temperatures fall well below average by Friday. Lows end up in the lower to middle 40s Friday morning with highs holding in the 50s and 60s Friday for daytime highs.
We could see patchy frost over the weekend across low-ying areas. Highs remain in the lower to middle 70s over the weekend with sunny skies expected.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.