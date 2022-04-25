The John Young Band performs Saturday, April 23, during Schreiner University’s Recall Weekend, a three-day long event honoring past, present and future students. The Concert featured six bands, starting from noon until nearly midnight.
Bernie Nelson, a musician from Fredericksburg, anchored the middle of the concert series at Schreiner University on Saturday on the front lawn of the Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux Campus Activity Center. Nelson performs frequently at the Trailhead Beer Garden on Schreiner campus.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Cody Bagwell takes in Saturday’s concerts at the Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux Campus Activity Center while enjoying his leatherworking hobby. Bagwell is a student at Schreiner University.
The south lawn of the Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux Campus Activity Center was awash with music Saturday afternoon, April 23. Multiple bands performed from noon until nearly midnight on the steps of the center.
The concert was part of the Schreiner Student Appreciation Weekend, called Recall, honoring past, present and future students of the university. Several alumni organizations were on hand with tents offering refreshments, and a fleet of food trucks were parked nearby.
