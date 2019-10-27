On Oct. 12, the meeting room at the Hill Country Youth Event Center was packed with participants eager to learn about how to care for trees in their landscape.
The Hill Country Master Gardeners, in conjunction with Kerr County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, presented the public program, “Tree Care in the Texas Hill Country.”
Speakers included David Appel, Texas A&M professor of Plant Pathology and Microbiology; Sheila McBride, lead diagnostician, Texas Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab at Texas A&M; and Erin Davis, staff forester, Texas A&M Forest Service.
A variety of topics on the benefits and identification of trees, problems, successes and general care of local trees were discussed.
The day concluded with a visit to the grounds of the VA Hospital in Kerrville for a demonstration of two types of injection treatment for oak wilt disease. The benefits and challenges of each was discussed.
“The program was such as success, we will consider hosting it again,” said the Rev. Ray Tiemann, HCMG public program committee chairman. “HCMG would like to thank Kerr County Texas AgriLife Extension Agent Roy Walston for his help in arranging the public program and Jake Williamson and his crew at the HCYEC for helping make this event successful.”
