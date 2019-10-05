The Kerrville Police Department’s Blue Santa program, organized by the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, is now accepting applications for families in need during the holiday season.
Each year, Blue Santa provides a full holiday meal for families in need, clothing for the children and a Christmas gift for each child ages 13 and younger.
This is only possible because of the goodwill and big hearts of Kerrville’s citizens, businesses and civic groups that support Blue Santa each year, according to a KPD press release.
Applications will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at the front desk inside the police department lobby, 429 Sidney Baker St.
Applications must be completed, signed and returned to the police department with required documentation no later than Oct. 31 at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the KPD community services officer at 830-258-1371.
To assist with the program, contact the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, a 501(c)(3) organization, at info@
