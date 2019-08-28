Memories and traditions are wonderful. From my family’s first day of school tradition of going out to dinner with the kids to talk about their first day, to new traditions we see happening in our grown children’s lives, we have lots of sweet memories to cherish.
I was at my daughter’s house this week and enjoyed some pretty daisies in a vase on the dining table — pretty purple, yellow and white flowers all mixed together. The best part about those flowers is that her precious son, Fitz, who is 18 months old, had picked them out for her. You see, every time Fitz and his daddy do the grocery shopping, Fitz gets to pick out some flowers for Mommy. What a great tradition that Dave is starting with his son, and what an honor to his wife.
As a mom, it warms my heart to see their traditions starting, and they get to be added to the ones that they had as kids themselves. Thank you, Dave, for honoring my precious girl and starting a tradition that will go on for years to impact her and the respectful man Fitz will become.
As people experience cognitive decline, those memories and traditions fall away. Somewhere locked in their minds are fragments of memories. When my dad was traveling through his journey of dementia, I could see parts of those fragments come to the forefront periodically, and I was able to cherish that memory with him for the moments that they showed up.
If you or someone you love is starting the journey of memory loss, be sure to record those stories in writing or, better yet, in video. You and your children will be so happy that you did.
The Dementia Advocate program at the Dietert Center is full of great information to help you down that path, whether it is you that is experiencing this decline or you are caring for a loved one making the journey. Through generous support from the Kerr County United Way and The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, we are able to offer services to help our community work toward an understanding and supportive environment for all.
Our Take 5 Day Respite Care program is growing as families are understanding more about caregiver needs and the resources available to help them out.
Another way to help us get the word out and raise much-needed funds for this program is “A Round to Remember” Golf Tournament on Sept. 14. The tournament is presented by Rick Perry and the Caring Senior Services staff and the Dietert Center. If golf is not your bag, there are still many opportunities to help out with our In Memory Of/In Honor Of Loved Ones or Hole sponsorships at the event. Give Diane Asper a call or check out our website for more information.
AROUND THE CENTER
Club Ed has some great classes coming up in September, including Done in a Day Art class on the Sept 7, Basic Computer: First Step for three sessions on Sept. 9, 11 and 13, The 86th Legislature and Your Guns on the Sept. 10, A Geologic Look At the Texas Hill Country for three sessions starting on the Sept. 11 and an Introduction to Belly Dance on Sept. 3.
Mark your calendar for Sept. 7 for a free Line Dance Workshop and Social from 2 to 4 p.m., and then start new six-week sessions of Country Line Dancing and the Texas Two-Step on Sept. 11.
Don’t miss the bus on Sept. 14 to go to Llano for lunch and a Johnny Rodriguez performance. Sign up soon to reserve your spot.
All of the fitness classes will be in full swing too, along with bridge, Mah Jongg, Mexican train dominoes, shuffle the deck and ping pong.
Remember: Anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the Dietert Center.
If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is only $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us, and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
We are serving pork cutlets today, homemade meatloaf on Thursday and salmon croquettes on Friday. The center will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. We will reopen Tuesday, with Italian Meatballs on the menu, and we’ll have grilled marinated chicken on Wednesday.
Give us a call at 792-4044 for additional information.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
