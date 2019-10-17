Early Thursday morning, parents and sixth graders sorted through piles of donated footwear on a long table in the cafeteria at B.T. Wilson 6th Grade School, hoping for cowboy boots.
Why cowboy boots? Well, they’re heavy and therefore will fetch the highest price. Funds2Orgs is offering 40 cents a pound for shoes, which the organization will then ship to impoverished countries. School district staff, parents and students are hoping to collect 10,000 pairs in the next few weeks, which will yield an estimated $4,000 for new furniture for the BT Wilson library and as-yet-undetermined resources for Hal Peterson Middle School.
So far, the response from the community has been excellent, indicated Jayne Zirkel, fundraising chair.
“It’s been really well received by businesses, individuals and foundations in the community, and that’s been really neat to see,” Zirkel said during a Tuesday phone interview. “This is the first year we’ve done anything like this.”
After the handful of parents and kids counted and sorted the shoes at BT Wilson, the final tally came in: 288 pairs of shoes.
“That is great, we are in really great shape,” Zirkel said.
She received a text message telling her that other volunteers, in a simultaneous effort that morning, had just counted almost 200 pairs of mostly new shoes at Hal Peterson.
Students who donate one pair of shoes receive a coupon to Taco Casa. After the first pair, the more they donate, the more “free hangout time” they get to enjoy during school hours, Zirkel said. The top donors will receive more significant prizes, she added.
“It’s fun, but it’s also hard,” said sixth grader Kacee Hawkins after the morning’s work was done. She explained that one can lose count with so many hands and shoes involved. And if that happens, they have to be counted all over again, added sixth grader Rachel Jackson. Hawkins and sixth grader Chaley Oberlechner agreed ruefully. Oberlechner said rubber bands holding a pair of shoes together sometimes break, which also can bungle the effort.
Zirkel estimated the shoe drive has yielded more than 2,500 pairs so far. She marveled that Dietert Center has collected so many shoes that volunteers have gone back four times. She also expressed gratitude to Broadway Bank, which donated 50 pairs, and the Rotary Club, which provided 30 — many of which were cowboy boots.
The shoe drive volunteers hope to collect more footwear at an event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the front circle of Hal Peterson, 1607 Sidney Baker St. The Chick-fil-A cow will be there as well as Tivy football players and folks from Revfm.
“We’ll be giving prizes as people are coming through as a thank you for participating,” Zirkel said. ““We’re just trying to make it a fun event and have people come through and drop off their shoes.”
After it collects the footwear in December, Funds2orgs will distribute the shoes to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations, according to its website, funds2orgs.com.
